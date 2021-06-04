Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 746 ($9.75). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 744 ($9.72), with a volume of 585,974 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHNX. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 775.33 ($10.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,183.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

In related news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

