PhoenixDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $295,816.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $295,816.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

