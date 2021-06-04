Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

