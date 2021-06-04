PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Stephen A. King Sells 100,875 Shares of Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) insider Stephen A. King sold 100,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £20,175 ($26,358.77).
PHSC stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 million and a PE ratio of -68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.06. PHSC plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
PHSC Company Profile
