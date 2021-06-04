PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Stephen A. King Sells 100,875 Shares of Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) insider Stephen A. King sold 100,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £20,175 ($26,358.77).

PHSC stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 million and a PE ratio of -68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.06. PHSC plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

