PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PCQ opened at $18.52 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

