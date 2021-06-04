PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE:PCN opened at $18.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $18.81.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
Read More: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.