PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:PHK opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.