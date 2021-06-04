PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.14.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
See Also: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.