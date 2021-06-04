PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.