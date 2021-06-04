Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.86.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,843. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.