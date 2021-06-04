Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 1,230 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Generac by 1,020.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $316.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.72 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.93.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

