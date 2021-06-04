Pitcairn Co. Buys 113 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $184,178,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $233.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $244.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

