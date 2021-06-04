Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 5,760 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 102,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $76.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

