Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $122.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $122.95.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

