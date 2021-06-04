Pitcairn Co. Has $343,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last 90 days. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $44.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.