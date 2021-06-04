Pitcairn Co. Has $378,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of CNI opened at $111.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.00. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

