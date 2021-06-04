Pitcairn Co. Purchases 201 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.24.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $86.52 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.