Playgroundz Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $2,234.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00304250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00249335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.01171461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,222.08 or 1.00214430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars.

