Po.et Market Capitalization Achieves $572,722.75 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $572,722.75 and approximately $1,390.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Po.et has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00077881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.00992619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.24 or 0.09856697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00051350 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars.

