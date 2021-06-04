POA Price Reaches $0.0368 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, POA has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $10.61 million and $100,094.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,180,094 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
