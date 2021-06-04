Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 247,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,575,623. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.32.

