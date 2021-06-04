Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 30.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.7% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 53.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,388,000 after buying an additional 202,969 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

OKE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

