Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,107 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 141,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.