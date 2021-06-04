Pool Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,167 call options on the company. This is an increase of 471% compared to the typical daily volume of 555 call options.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Pool by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $434.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.78. Pool has a twelve month low of $244.91 and a twelve month high of $449.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

