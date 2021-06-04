Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

PRCH opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.17. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

