Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.86% of Post worth $535,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after buying an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on POST. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

POST stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

