Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report sales of $99.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.30 million. Potbelly reported sales of $56.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $381.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.80 million to $382.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $411.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.80 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,330 shares of company stock valued at $941,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Potbelly by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 144,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Potbelly has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $204.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

