Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 72,811 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,917,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,191,997.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

