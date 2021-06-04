Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling to an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.93.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$45.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$15.20 and a one year high of C$46.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.33.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

