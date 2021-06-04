Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Visteon worth $28,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $129.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -614.38 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

