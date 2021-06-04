Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 31,847 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 111,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on REZI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

