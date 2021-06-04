Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.82 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Independence Realty Trust worth $27,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

NYSE IRT opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

