Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.51 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after buying an additional 71,170 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,860,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $705.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $460.58 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

