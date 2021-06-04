Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 161.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $29,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

