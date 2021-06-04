Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,593 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $29,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $174.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

