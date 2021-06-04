Progressive Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $386.29. 38,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

