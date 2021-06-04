Progressive Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.80. 4,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,165. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

