Progressive Investment Management Corp Purchases 322 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 15,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 719,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $152,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,311 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,112. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.24. The firm has a market cap of $446.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

