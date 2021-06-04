Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.78. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

