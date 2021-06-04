Propy (PRO) Price Up 14.6% This Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Propy has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a market cap of $63.01 million and $437,594.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00078784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.01004235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.74 or 0.09832810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052095 BTC.

About Propy

PRO is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,600,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

