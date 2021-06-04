Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Update

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the April 29th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.