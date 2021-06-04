Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.68

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.68 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.45 ($0.11). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.11), with a volume of 92,545 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of £23.76 million and a PE ratio of 80.50.

In other Proteome Sciences news, insider Richard Dennis acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($8,165.67). Also, insider Roger Steven McDowell bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

