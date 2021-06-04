PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Peter Schultz Sells 9,697 Shares

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PSB stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.09. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

