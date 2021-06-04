PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

