PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.68. 18,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 737,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Specifically, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.74.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

