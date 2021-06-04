Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of BUD opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $77.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,544 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

