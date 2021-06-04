Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Raised by Truist Securiti

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for IAA in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28. IAA has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

