Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after buying an additional 153,492 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.