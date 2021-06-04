Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NX opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $878.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

