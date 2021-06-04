Quantis Network Reaches Market Cap of $14,607.33 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 52.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $14,607.33 and approximately $216.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00066745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00297393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00239833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.06 or 0.01186181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,821.39 or 1.00161414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

