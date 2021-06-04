Quartix (LON:QTX) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Quartix Holdings plc (LON:QTX) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 494.19 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 487 ($6.36). Approximately 474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486.11 ($6.35).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Quartix alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £238.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.